News

MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors
LAUNCH: MISA Executive launching their sponsors

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana chapter last week launched a sponsorship for the 30th World Press Freedom day celebrations

The day will be commemorated on May 3rd under the theme; “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

On the actual day, there will be a panel discussion at University of Botswana sponsored by Mascom to the tune of P50 000.

The panel discussion will be followed by the commemoration marked by speeches and a march along the streets of Gaborone, Francistown and Maun on May 06, sponsored by Lucara Diamo...

