Letter from Zim Hey big spenders

Zimbabwe's rich singing from a different tune

We have spending manias in Zimbabwe who never shy away from flaunting their extreme wealth.

One of the worst is Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, George Guvamatanga, who has openly admitted he is filthy rich and not ashamed to show off.

While Guvamatanga, 52, claims he made his millions while working for Barclays Bank and also makes money through cattle farming, his crazy spending sprees have prompted many to allege he might be enjoying proceeds from corruption.

And with the exposé by Al Jazeera on gold looting and money launderi...