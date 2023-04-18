Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Twisting and twirling for better health

By

Published

Twisting and twirling for better health
IN SESSION: Yoga class

Meet Yoga Instructor, Bonolo Phaladze

‘Seated Spinal Twist Pose’ or ‘Restorative Twist’: are these phrases familiar to you? What about ‘breathing control’ or ‘conscious breathing’?

Well, this week, Voice Woman chats with a certified hatha and vinyasa yoga instructor, Bonolo Phaladze, about all things yoga - the ancient art and science of achieving perfect health and higher quality of life; holistic benefits that the Lobatse-born blogger (nolsynols.com) so passionately wants to introduce to others in an easy and enjoyable manner. Phaladze began her blog in 2018 to “share her perspective...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Chillin' out Friday 07 April 2023 Chillin' out Friday 07 April 2023

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 07 April 2023

Bale-what? Bontle Jwa Botswana aka BJB took to Facebook recently to show off his new shiny thing. She is definitely a pretty one, however,...

11/04/2023
We're safe We're safe

Business

We’re safe

BR, ABSA not trapped in Minergy shutdown Botswana Railways and Absa Bank say the ongoing shutdown of Masama coal mine will not significantly affect...

28/03/2023
Trade up north heads south Trade up north heads south

Business

Trade up north heads south

Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show...

14/02/2023
Making the stars shine Making the stars shine

Business

Making the stars shine

Make-up artist with the magic touch Popularly known as ‘Dr P’ on social media, Pearl Thomas-Kgaudi earns her nickname not from the surgeon’s scalpel...

07/02/2023
Her reign begins Her reign begins

Entertainment

Her reign begins

Local dancer goes to Hollywood Popularly known as part of Mophato Dance Theatre crew, Lone Thabang Motsumi has achieved a rare feat-featuring in the...

02/08/2022
A treat from 700 ad A treat from 700 ad

Business

A treat from 700 ad

Arroz finds its way to Botswana Rice is considered one of the most important food crops with regard to human nutrition and caloric intake....

20/07/2022
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

12/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.