Screwed-up sibling

Teen allegedly rapes sister at knifepoint while helpless cousin watches

In a dark new twist on the expression ‘keeping it in the family’, a young man is accused of raping his older sister at knifepoint while their cousin watched helplessly, too terrified to intervene.

The suspected rapist, who is 24 now but was 18 at the time of the incident, 11 January 2020, recently appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court for the start of trial.

He shares the same father with the complainant although they have different mothers.

Testifying before court, the cousin, 35, revealed they were walking home from Boiyane Bar in Letlhakeng when the accused started pestering his sibling, but she ignored him.

It is alleged he pounced suddenly, grabbing the startled sister from behind and tripping her. As his sibling lay on the ground, he allegedly started choking her, saying she cannot deny him sex as she is his sister.

It is said he then ripped off her jeans, threatening to kill her if she resisted, similarly warning the cousin to stay back when he tried to intervene or else he would be stabbed.

It was heard he then raped his sister by the roadside while the horrified relative watched on.

Meanwhile, in his evidence, the unfortunate father to the accused and victim confirmed that when his daughter arrived home that night, she immediately accused her brother of raping her.

The trial continues on 29 March 2027, when the Investigating Officer is set to take to the stand. The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the complainant’s identity, remains out on bail.