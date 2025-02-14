Mastering the property game

When Outule Bale first stepped into the property sector as a young surveyor, he couldn’t have imagined that his career would culminate in leading one of Botswana’s most formidable property asset management firms.

Today, as CEO of Khumo Properties, Bale has overseen the growth of the company’s portfolio from P600 million to an impressive P5 billion, all while staying true to his belief in the transformative power of real estate.

From fostering a culture of innovation to navigating economic uncertainties, Bale’s leadership has been defined by a rare ability to balance stability with forward-thinking strategies.

In this exclusive interview, he opens up about his proudest moments, the challenges of managing a diverse portfolio, and his vision for the future of Botswana’s property market.

Meet the man behind the success of Khumo Properties, a leader who thrives on creating value, one property at a time.

Can you take us back to the beginning, what inspired you to venture into property asset management?

My early years in the industry provided structured exposure to traditional real estate sectors, where I gained broad, hands-on experience.

It was through this exposure that my passion for property asset management grew.

Traditional sectors often involve offering professional advice to owners before moving on to the next assignment.

In contrast, property asset management demands a deeper, ongoing engagement with owners, building portfolios, setting performance measures, and ensuring assets generate wealth over time.

This approach resonated with my aspirations to impact clients’ investment journeys meaningfully, making it a natural progression into my comfort zone.

What was your first job in the property sector, and how did it shape the professional you are today?

My first role was as a Property Surveyor, where I handled valuations, property management, and commercial agency work.

This position gave me invaluable insights into real estate as an asset class and its potential as a wealth-building tool, laying the foundation for my career.

What does a typical day as CEO of Khumo Properties look like?

It’s a balancing act.

I ensure the company stays aligned with its founding principles and shareholder expectations.

Clients demand superior value, so maintaining service excellence is key.

I also focus on keeping operations seamless, removing obstacles, and motivating teams to ensure properties perform optimally.

It’s challenging but rewarding.

Leading Khumo Properties for over a decade, what would you say has been your proudest moment so far?

There are many! Reinvigorating the company with shareholder support, earning client loyalty, up skilling staff, and localizing leadership roles stand out.

Growing the portfolio from P600 million to P5 billion is a milestone I’m particularly proud of.

Growing the portfolio from P600 million to P5 billion is an extraordinary feat. What was the key to achieving this growth?

Humility, hard work, consistency, delivering on promises, and continuously adding value to clients’ portfolios were critical to this achievement.

How do you balance innovation and stability in an ever-changing property market?

We stay grounded in our core values while remaining agile.

Innovation is essential, but it must not compromise portfolio stability.

We monitor trends, invest in technology, and foster creativity while maintaining disciplined risk management.

As a former president of the Real Estate Institute of Botswana, how did that experience shape your leadership style?

Leading the institute required aligning diverse sectors and managing stakeholders, including government bodies.

It taught me to listen, influence, and make progress amid differing views.

These lessons have been invaluable in my career.

What has been the most challenging aspect of managing such a dynamic portfolio?

The diversity of our portfolio demands a skilled, multigenerational team.

Keeping everyone motivated and aligned while adapting to varying expectations is complex but crucial for success.

How do you approach decision-making during uncertain economic times?

I rely on my team’s expertise for data-driven decisions, maintain transparent communication with stakeholders, and focus on long-term goals.

Staying calm, patient, and strategic is key.

What lessons have you learned about the property market in Botswana that you wish you knew earlier?

I wish I could have applied today’s knowledge to support earlier generations of property developers.

Property evolves, and with proper guidance, many historic investments could have been optimized for greater wealth creation.

When you’re not managing properties, how do you like to unwind?

I enjoy traveling, exploring nature, and experiencing different cultures.

I also read, follow soccer and tennis, and prioritize staying fit.

For someone looking to invest in property for the first time, what are the key things they should know?

Understand market dynamics, set clear goals, collaborate with professionals, and be patient.

Property investment is a long-term game requiring consistent effort and smart decision-making.

What trends or opportunities are you most excited about in the property market right now?

I am particularly excited about the growing demand for sustainable properties.

There’s a clear shift to green building practices and I believe this presents an opportunity for innovation and value creation.

This is coupled with the rise of prop-tech which is transforming how we manage properties and interact with our clients.

There are steps being taken to establish and harmonize reference point for property performance in our market.

This will go a long way in helping investors and all players in the industry better understand property as an asset class.

There’s an increasing interest in mixed-use developments, which combine residential, commercial, and recreational spaces which create vibrant communities and new investment opportunities.