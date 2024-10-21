Man kills rival over romantic text message

In a tragic case of jealousy and rage, a man has been remanded in custody after allegedly killing his love rival over a romantic text message.

Thusang Sejwe, 31, from Boswelapitse ward in Kweneng village reportedly stabbed to death 35- year-old Mogakolodi ‘Rasta’ Tomeletso last Wednesday morning.

The two men were reportedly dating the same woman, leading to a deadly confrontation after Sejwe discovered she had sent Tomeletso a love message.

According to the police, the two men who were employed as herdboys at Tsuje cattlepost went for entertainment together a day before the incident where they drank traditional beer.

During entertainment the girlfriend sent Tomeletso the message that read “Rasta I love you 100 percent”.

The message is said to have ignited a fierce misunderstanding between the two men, but they managed to go to sleep.

Later at night the simmering tension erupted again, and the two men went to the disputed woman’s place.

It was during the heated argument that Sejwe allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Tomeletso in the chest.

After the brutal attack, Sejwe went to report himself at the police station and later led the officers to the crime scene.

The police took the wounded man to the hospital where he was certified dead.

During court proceedings, state prosecutor, Inspector Thema Marumolo, told the court that they had already booked for the post0-mortem examination.

“Investigations are still ongoing since it’s a fresh matter that just occurred on October 16th, 2024. The statements are yet to be recorded from the witnesses, may the court remand the accused in custody,” pleaded Inspector Marumolo.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki considered the state’s request and ruled that Sejwe be remanded in custody till the next mention scheduled for November 7th, 2024.