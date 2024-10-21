ROAD TO ANFIELD: StanChat Launches 2024 Football Cup.

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana officially launched the 2024 Standard Chartered Cup, a seven-a-side football competition, at the Protea Hotel on October 18th. Known as the “Road to Anfield,” the tournament will be held on November 16th at Ba Isago University.

It will feature 24 teams made up of Standard Chartered clients and cardholders, all competing for the grand prize, a trip to Anfield to witness a live Liverpool FC match and immerse themselves in the iconic LFC atmosphere.

During the launch, Standard Chartered’s Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Petros Molefe, emphasized the universal appeal of football, stating that it unites people across the globe, fostering camaraderie and bridging communities.

“Our global partnership with Liverpool Football Club allows us, as Standard Chartered, to bring people together for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the most iconic football institutions in the world,” he said.

The previous edition of the tournament was won by Team Debswana, who had the opportunity to visit Anfield, train at Liverpool’s academy, and meet football legend John Aldridge.

Aldridge shared memorable stories from his Liverpool days, World Cup experiences, and other championship moments.

The highlight for the team was attending a live match at the packed Anfield Stadium with over 60,000 supporters.

Reflecting on their unforgettable experience, Team Debswana’s captain, Tshwaragano Mosotlhwane, said, “We could hardly believe we were at Anfield, training with Liverpool and being coached by world-class trainers. Attending a match in a stadium filled with over 60,000 fans was beyond extraordinary.”