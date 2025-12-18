The dangers of December

Financial expert warns against overspending this festive

Traditionally, December is the month when consumers worldwide spend more than any other.

Locally, festive fever has already gripped the nation, leaving many Batswana feeling the pressure to spend big, especially those coming from the cities.

However, financial expert, Seatla Ratshosa warns that reckless spending over the holidays could lead to serious financial stress in the New Wear.

Speaking to Voice Money, Ratshosa, of Masheleng, said one of the biggest mistakes people make during the festive season is overspending to impress others and splashing out on impulsive purchases often without a clear budget.

“People spend more than they earn because of excitement, social pressure, last minute travelling, parties and gift-giving. Unfortunately, the reality hits hard in January when funds are running low,” he explained.

Ratshosa noted that the problem is made worse by some who go to an extent of borrowing to fund festive lifestyles, with many turning to short-term loans, credit facilities and mobile money advances to keep up appearances.

“Borrowing for celebrations is dangerous. These loans come with high interest, and by the time January arrives, your salary is already committed to repayments,” he cautioned.

The digital creator, who has over 313, 000 Facebook followers, advised Batswana to plan their spending carefully by saving throughout the year if they want their December salary to stretch into January, especially with school fees and other essential expenses looming.

“Before spending on celebrations, people must first set aside money for rent, transport, food and school-related costs because if not they will surely feel the pinch of January. Once those essentials are covered, only then should they use what remains for festive activities,” Ratshosa said.

The Masheleng financial guru encouraged families to celebrate within their means, stressing that meaningful festivities do not require expensive outings or lavish spending.

“You don’t need to compete with neighbors or friends. Simple gatherings at home, controlled food budgets and avoiding unnecessary trips can help families enjoy the season without financial regret,” he reiterated, adding it’s time Batswana changed their mindset and shift to investing in something to sell during the December holidays instead of spending more than they afford to.

“In order to gain real financial freedom, you need to be able to have control over your finances; that’s real power! What if we taught our children to take advantage of the crowds at events and sell food or something instead of spending aimlessly?”

Looking ahead to 2026, Ratshosa urged Batswana to use the festive season as an opportunity to reflect on their financial habits and start building better financial discipline.

“If people can learn to budget, avoid impulse buying and start saving even small amounts, January will no longer be a month of stress and desperation,” he said, reminding Batswana that financial freedom starts with discipline, not how much one earns.

“December should be a time of joy, not a gateway to debt. Spending responsibly now protects your peace in the new year,” Ratshosa concluded