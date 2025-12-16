Wedding fever

Taking charge of the big day

Despite his demanding profession as a teacher, where days run way beyond the traditional 7:30 -16:30 of a ‘normal’ white collar job, Lesego Moekwane is not one to rest in his free time.

For the 36-year-old, holidays and weekends are taken up by his side-hustle: Leshmore Entertainment.

His company specialises in weddings, offering sound with a DJ, wedding tents, modern rustic décor, and Master of Ceremony services.

“My inspiration comes from a lifelong love for music. Growing up, especially in junior school, I always had my radio with me and enjoyed listening to music. I also dreamed of becoming a DJ, and that passion fuelled my journey into this business,” explains the Serowe native.

Moekwane started his enterprise in December 2019.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

Just four months later, Botswana was plunged into a six-week lockdown as Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill.

The pandemic’s deadly presence would linger for well over a year, when gatherings were severely restricted and alcohol sales banned.

Although such regulations were a hammer blow to Moekwane’s newly-formed operation, through grit and determination, Leshmore Entertainment survived.

“I bought my first sound system though Covid-19 slowed the initial progress. In 2023, I began offering MC services after a friend invited me to MC their wedding, and people appreciated my clarity and strong understanding of traditional wedding guidelines. I added décor and tent services earlier this year. This came after clients frequently asked me to recommend décor providers, and at times those I referred did not meet expectations. To maintain quality and reliability, I decided to offer décor and tent services myself,” reveals the music-loving boss, whose workforce now stands at 10 employees, most of whom are family members.

With a base in both Serowe and Gaborone, the company covers the whole country, with bookings coming from across Botswana.

“The business is doing extremely well. I already have a strong clientele base from offering sound and MC services. People knew me for my professionalism, punctuality, and consistent reliability. Clients regularly recommend me to their friends and family. This strong reputation made it easy for me to expand into décor – an area in high demand and growing rapidly. As a result, the business continues to flourish,” continues Moekwane, who calls his prices ‘very affordable’ for the level of quality provided.

Besides expanding his business, Moekwane is extremely proud of another achievement: sponsoring Motetshwane Primary’s pres-school graduation.

“The reception has been excellent, both locally and among Batswana living internationally who return home to celebrate their weddings. I have been blessed to work with Batswana married to partners from Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Scotland, the UK, Ireland, Nigeria, Cameroon, Australia, Canada, and Malawi right here in Botswana. Serving such a diverse group of couples’ shows that my work appeals across cultures, and it motivates me to continue delivering outstanding service,” said the Bachelor’s Degree in Primary Education holder.

Moekwane markets his services on TikTok and Facebook, where he currently has 2, 600 followers.

He’s quick to point out it’s not all been rosy, with the inevitable challenges popping up. These include: theft, unpredictable rainy weather and clients’ not taking the time to properly read their quotations.

“I aspire to grow into a full wedding planner and expand the brand to reach even greater heights. What makes my company stand out is our focus on modern rustic décor, which is still new and unique in Botswana. While many service providers offer the popular white wedding décor that people love, modern rustic décor brings a fresh, elegant, and stylish look that sets weddings apart,” said Moekwane adding this uniqueness gives Leshmore Entertainment a strong selling point and allows him to create memorable, one-of-a-kind wedding experiences.