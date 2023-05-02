Love triangle’s bloody end

An apparent love triangle ended in a bloody knife-fight in the wee hours of Wednesday, when one of the men involved turned up late at night to find his girlfriend in bed with another man.

The tragic episode played out on 19 April at around 0200hrs at Tlhaping ward, Metsibotlhoko village in Kweneng West.

The suspect, 37-year-old Thapelo Mmonoko, is accused of inadvertently killing his love rival, Lesego Moatshing, 30, allegedly stabbing the younger man in the abdomen after being stabbed in the head himself.

Sporting a nasty-looking gash atop his head, Mmonoko appeared before Molepolole...