OKMCT to celebrate silver jubilee

You May Also Like
Latest News
The water levels and flows in the Okavango Delta, particularly along the outflow rivers of Boro, Thamalakane and Kunyere, are expected to increase due...
Latest News
Christmas came early for some residents of Boro 1 last Friday as the struggling settlement received food hampers worth P10, 000. However, it was...
Latest News
OKMCT Residents accuse BDF of brutality Okavango Kopano Mokoro Community Trust (OKMCT) has accused armed soldiers of terrorising people in the area, with a...
Latest News
Social worker addresses child suicide issues “Children are vulnerable. They deserve to be protected, listened to and loved. They experience pain and can harbour...
Latest News
Following the suicide of a Standard Two Kuke Primary School student earlier this month, District 5 police are investigating a similar case in which...
Latest News
Residents of Boro 2 in the periphery of the Okavango Delta who are on Antiretroviral treatment say they have been left in the lurch...
Latest News
XAXABA RESIDENTS TO SUE GOVT FOR BRUTALITY Families who were assaulted and whose properties were confiscated and burnt down by wildlife officers as penalty...