OKMCT to celebrate silver jubilee

The Okavango Kopano Mokoro Community Trust is set to celebrate a Silver Jubilee as they commemorate their 25 years of existence. The celebrations are scheduled to be held on 30th June at Boro 2.

OKMCT oversees villages within NG32 area, which include Boro, Xaxaba, Daonara Quoxao and is said to have been in existence since 1997.

According to OKMCT Board Chairman Seikaneng Moepedi the silver jubilee will be headlined by traditional song and dance to celebrate their milestone.

“ They will be former OKMCT board members who were there when it all started to tell us the story of where we ca...