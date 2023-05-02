A story of survival

You May Also Like
An apparent love triangle ended in a bloody knife-fight in the wee hours of Wednesday, when one of the men involved turned up late...
*Two witnesses, an Investigating Officer and a civilian to testify last
Molepolole police are on the hunt a 27-year-old man who reportedly chopped his neighbour to death with an axe on Tuesday morning. Molepolole police...
One of Botswana boxing’s brightest young talents, Tefo Maitewa will be laid to rest at his home village of Molepolole this Sunday. Diagnosed with...
Kweneng Region had by March 27th recorded 18 Coronavirus suspects, 13 from Kweneng East, one from Kweneng West and four from Thamaga site. Four...