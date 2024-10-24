Khama warns of possible election rigging

“We just learned today that members of ZANU PF voted in the just ended Mozambique general elections. Remember Mnangagwa (President Emmerson) went on national television and promised to help Masisi win elections.”

Former President Ian Khama has predicted the fall of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the coming October 30th General elections.

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) Patron told party members during the launch of their Francistown South Parliamentary candidate Modiri Jojo Lucas that his trusted sources within the BDP including Cabinet Ministers have already conceded defeat.

“These people have lost. There’s no way the BDP can win this election,”said Khama.

However, moments after declaring the BDP’s fall, Khama warned that the ruling party may have a sinister plan to rig elections.

He said President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s attempt to allow Zimbabweans to cross into Botswana using only their identity cards was a plan to cheat.

“Watch out,” warned Khama.

“We just learned today that members of ZANU PF voted in the just ended Mozambique general elections. Remember Mnangagwa (President Emmerson) went on national television and promised to help Masisi win elections,” Khama said.

Several publications in Zimbabwe have reported on a number of the country’s nationals mainly members of the ruling ZANU PF voting in Mozambique.

A SIGNIFICANT number of Zanu PF supporters, including a former councillor, voted in Mozambique’s general elections on Saturday, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The Mirror of Masvingo broke the news, putting into question credibility of the poll which is in favour of Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party candidate, Daniel Chapo.

According to New Zimbabwe online, hundreds turned out in Masvingo, Chegutu, Mutare and Harare to cast their votes.

A concerned Khama asked BPF members to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police and the media.

“When you notice someone suspicious on the queue, talk to them, if they speak in a language, you don’t understand report them,” he said.

Modiri Jojo Lucas will battle it out against incumbent MP, Wynter Mmolotsi of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and BDP ‘s Solly Reikeletseng.