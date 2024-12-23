Fire destroys Marang Casino

It was an extremely unlucky Saturday night at Cresta Marang recently, as a freak fire burnt the hotel’s casino down to the ground.

While the cause of the fire remains a mystery, the blaze reportedly broke out at around 0200 am in the early morning, spreading through the casino’s thatched roof with frightening speed.

“We are still waiting for the fire department to give us a report on what could have caused the fire. For now, we do not know!” confirmed Marang’s Head of Marketing and Communication, Lorato Tebogo, in a short interview with The Voice.

Fortunately, the flames were contained to the casino building, with the rest of the hotel unaffected, including the nearby restaurant, reception and conference room, which are all thatched.

“Our team, along with local emergency services responded promptly to control the situation. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff remain our top priority and we are relived to confirm that there were no injuries,” added Tebogo.

Considering the heavy storm that hit Francistown on Saturday night, although the inferno occurred after the rains had stopped, it is speculated the fire may have been caused by lightning.