BPP suspends Ntsima over ‘rebel’ Whatsapp group

In a surprising turn of events, the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) has suspended Francistown East Member of Parliament, Tiroyaone Ntsima, for 45 days over what the party has described as “ordinary misconduct.”

Ntsima, who also holds the influential position of Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, finds himself at the center of internal party tensions, raising questions about unity within the BPP.

According to sources within the party, the controversy began when Ntsima was added to a newly created WhatsApp group by a faction of disgruntled youth members.

The group, reportedly created without official party sanction, became a platform for discussing sensitive party matters, particularly concerns over the current direction of the party leadership under President Motlatsi Molapisi.

It is alleged that some of the discussions were critical of Molapisi’s leadership style and decisions, leading to information leaks that prompted the party’s disciplinary action.

Ntsima was not the only casualty of this internal discord. Two other prominent members were also suspended, while another senior figure saw his membership terminated entirely. “They claimed that his membership was irregular because he had previous left,” said source.

The disciplinary measures were reportedly spearheaded by the Molapisi faction, which believed the actions of the group to be irregular and damaging to party cohesion.

Speaking to this publication, BPP Deputy Secretary General Venter Galetshabiwe confirmed the suspensions, emphasizing that the party president retains the authority to suspend members at his discretion. “The suspension is in relation to their misconduct,” Galetshabiwe stated, though he declined to elaborate further, referring inquiries to President Molapisi.

In his response, Molapisi clarified the rationale behind the disciplinary actions. “We found out that they were part of a WhatsApp group that was opened by members who were not sanctioned by the party to carry out that mandate. The group caucused sensitive matters and made decisions even before they were formally tabled. That is misconduct,” Molapisi explained.

BPP currently holds three Parliamentary seats, being Ntsima, Nono Kgafela Mokoka and Ignitious Moswaane.

Ntsima refused to be drawn into commenting on the matter and instead referred everything back to the party leadership.