Missing toddler found alive after two nights in the bush

A toddler who went missing near Tonota village and spent two nights in the bush was found in good health yesterday.

The 2-year-old girl went missing on Thursday night at Sepalola cattlepost and was found alive yesterday at Malekai callepost.

The baby and her parents had visited their grandmother at Sepalola cattlepost.

“The child then slept and her parents decided to leave her going to their yard near their granny’s home. That is when she woke up and left. We suspect that she left looking for her parents

“We conducted the search only to find her yesterday at Malekai cattlepost. It is a 4KM distance from where she was. She was then taken to the clinic where she was handed over to her parents,” said Tonota police Station Commander, Superintendent Abel Mathape.

The police advised parents to be vigilant and always monitor their children’s movements.

“Even at night always check if your children are home,” Mathape said.

He further appreciated the community for their support and care during the search for the baby.