Kharisma no-show sparks outrage at K.F.X

The 4th annual Kanye Festive Explosion at Makgodumo Gardens on the 21st left fans enraged after one of the headliners, Kharisma, failed to show up.

The Chokeslem hitmaker, who had been advertised as a key act, left concertgoers feeling betrayed when she didn’t appear on stage despite confirming her attendance. Fans who eagerly anticipated her performance expressed anger, accusing the event promoters of false advertising.

While Kharisma’s absence cast a shadow over the festival, other artists worked hard to salvage the event. South African stars Maglera Doe Boy and Mthunzi lit up the stage, delivering thrilling performances that had the crowd on their feet.

Local acts like Kabelo Tiro, Ozzy F Teddy, and Male Artist of the Year Juu Matere also brought their A-game, with Scott Maphuma stealing the show as the undisputed highlight of the night.

Despite the strong performances, Kharisma’s absence angered fans who are now demanding accountability from the organizers.

The event also faced other issues, including long traffic delays and low sound quality that frustrated performers and attendees alike.