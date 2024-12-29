Dikhwaere preparations end badly in Goodhope

Dikhwaere preparations ended tragically at Goodhope on Thursday morning when a man killed his lover before hanging himself.

Both the deceased are from Tsoaneng village

“The 25-year-old woman was in the company of others preparing the yard to host dikhwaere when his boyfriend aged 26 arrived and stabbed her to death in full view of her grandmother and others who were making preparations. Before the tragic incident happened, the woman upon seeing her boyfriend ran inside the yard and her lover followed her. She stood behind her grandmother and then he demanded to see her and as she refused he pounced on her stabbing her several times,” said Goodhope Assistant Superintendent Kenneth Edward.

The police boss also indicated that the man also stabbed another man who tried to intervene when he was killing his wife.

He also mentioned that after killing his lover, the man fled the scene and hanged himself in the bush the very same day.

The deceased couple had one child together.