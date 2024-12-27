Boy, 8, drowns in Tutume River

Police in Tutume are investigating a case in which an 8-year-old boy drowned in the Tutume River yesterday.

The incident occured in Selolwane ward. Confirming the incident, Tutume Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lesego Kgosiemang indicated that they received the report around 1200 hours.

“The deceased and the other four whose age ranged from 8 to 15 years left their place going to some community gardens in the village.

“It was heard that when they got to the gardens, they found water in the river and started swimming. The deceased went to the deep side where he unfortunately lost his life,” Superintendent Kgosiemang said.

The police boss added that they managed to retrieve the deceased’s body the very same day.

He added that the body was certified dead at Tutume Primary Hospital.

He concluded by advising parents to always monitor their children’s movements during this rainy season.