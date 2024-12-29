Disabled girl murdered in Tonota

Tonota residents were left reeling in shock on Friday night after a 10-year-old girl living with disability was killed- apparently by her mother’s boyfriend, at Manyanda ward.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Abel Mathape of Tonota police said they are still on the hunt for the boyfriend to the girl’s mother who is their prime suspect.

The distresing news of the girl’s murder has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among members of the public who are baying for the blodd of the suspected killer, Modisaotsile Peter, who was the last person seen with the young girl.

The incident occurred after the girl’s mother went out to have fun with her friends, leaving the child with her boyfriend.

“We received the report at night and we acted swiftly. We attended to the scene and the man who was left with the deceased was nowhere to be found.

“It was reported that the mother had left her daughter with her boyfriend who later called telling her that he was leaving the child since she had decided to go out and entertain herself. She then rushed home only to find the devastating situation.

“She then screamed for help awakening the neighbours who also witnessed the gruesome incident. The child was taken to Masedi clinic where she was certified dead,” ASP Mathape said, adding that preliminary investigations suggested that the girl was murdered.

He said the search for the suspect was still underway.