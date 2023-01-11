Khama moves to stop arrest warrant

Self-exiled Former President Ian Khama has launched an urgent application before the High Court to challenge a Warrant of Arrest issued against him by Broadhurst Regional Magistrate, Mareledi Dipate on December 29th, 2022.

Citing the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Dipate as First and Second Respondents respectively, Khama argues that the criminal case leading to the issuance of the warrant be reviewed and set aside.

He also argues that Regional Magistrate Dipate should dispatch a record of proceedings within 14 days or avail a written explanation for lack of the record.

He wan...