Khama moves to stop arrest warrant

News
WATCH: Last Friday the Court of Appeal listened to arguments on why State House 4 should not be searched for 26 guns and a...
News
It seems recent humiliations have not dampened Carter Morupisi’s ambition, with the one-time Permanent Secretary (PS) to the President, said to be making a...
Latest News
Khama/Masisi feud leaves Tswapong royal in limbo Although it’s over four years since he stepped down as President, and is currently in self-exile in...
Entertainment
It was never brought to my attention that people were being detained by the DIS during my administration. I never heard about it- Former...
Latest News
As the legal tussle between Former President Ian Khama and the Botswana Government through the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) goes into...
Entertainment
Shaya has been following former President Ian Khama’s expenditure and has realised that he never uses his own money. The recent event that comes...
Politics
Party President Masisi likes ignoring people including those in his inner circle and cabinet - Ookeditse At the height of the 2019 general elections...