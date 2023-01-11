Connect with us

Khama moves to stop arrest warrant

*We can still arrest Khama without warrant once in the country – DPP

*SADC Protocol on Extradition partly protects Khama from extradition

*Khama has not demonstrated possibility of unfair trial – DPP

WANTED: An arrest warrant has since been issued against Khama

Self-exiled Former President Ian Khama has launched an urgent application before the High Court to challenge a Warrant of Arrest issued against him by Broadhurst Regional Magistrate, Mareledi Dipate on December 29th, 2022.

Citing the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Dipate as First and Second Respondents respectively, Khama argues that the criminal case leading to the issuance of the warrant be reviewed and set aside.

He also argues that Regional Magistrate Dipate should dispatch a record of proceedings within 14 days or avail a written explanation for lack of the record.

He wan...

