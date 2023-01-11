Game based learning

Evanah Serumola of Mega Minds Nation, a growing company aimed at building innovative solutions has created an educational game called “I AM SMART” in a bid to address challenges faced by many students in schools and make learning more comfortable.

The 24-year-old young lady who is in her final lap at the University of Botswana reading for a Bachelor’s degree in education sciences, majoring in chemistry shared that her vision is to see education enjoyed by every student hence she came up with innovative ways of studying such that the learner remembers and can apply what they have learned wit...