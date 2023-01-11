Missing Tutume boy found dead

After five days of desperate searching, six-year-old Marcus Tshabang's body was found floating in the Tutume River on Tuesday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery was made by three young boys and their hunting dog at Chiripa lands, 10 kilometres west of the village.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday morning, No.15 District Officer Commanding, Kabo Badirwang, said the three boys were walking along the river bank when their dog started barking wildly in the distance.

"They went to investigate, and that's when they found a body floating in the water, and flies hovering around it,"...