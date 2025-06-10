Khama cold on BDP apology

Former President and Bangwato Kgosikgolo, Kgosi Khama IV, has poured cold water on the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leadership’s sudden announcement that they plan to apologise for ill-treating the Bangwato tribe.

BDP President Mpho Balopi declared early this week at a press conference that a delegation from the party would visit Serowe main kgotla with elders to issue a public apology to Bangwato elders and the nation.

On behalf of the BDP Balopi said the party admits it wronged the tribe during its time in power, especially by barring them from using the kgotla, a sacred place for tribal dialogue.

“We closed their kgotla where they hold their talks and our belief is that we go there and genuinely apologise without any reservations,” Balopi said.

He added that as the initiators of the Puso Ya Batho Ka Batho, they know better that the Kgotla is the only place where talks can be held peacefully. “But if you deny people that right to the kgotla it defeats the whole purpose of Puso Ya Batho Ka Batho because there is no other place like the Kgotla.”

He confirmed that they were ready and that a delegation would leave for Serowe to apologise, not only to Bangwato but to the nation at large.

However, if Khama’s icy response this week is anything to go by, it appears the BDP’s outreach attempt may not go as planned. In an interview with this publication following the BDP press conference, Khama said that he could not comment on the subject before receiving the BDP request. “Again I can’t comment on whether the apology will be accepted until one knows its contents and I can’t pre-empt what the people who will be there at the venue will decide on the matter,” added Khama.

Following a meeting at the beginning of 2022 where Bangwato filled the Kgotla to get an update on their Chief who was in exile, the government banned Bangwato from using the Kgotla unless the meeting was called by Deputy Kgosi, Kgosi Serogola Seretse.

Government, at the time, accused some of the tribesmen of using the kgotla for political discussions. In 2023, frustrated Bangwato tried in vain to gain access into the kgotla but failed as the area was surrounded by armed forces.

They were forced to hold their meetings in yards surrounding the kgotla as the area was said to be officially out of bounds.