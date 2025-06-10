BNF power play

Boko’s master plan to evade party meltdown

President Advocate Duma Boko is said to be working on a strategy to unify his party, the Botswana National Front (BNF), ahead of its upcoming elective congress. The party, a pivotal component of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), finds itself fractured between two powerful factions, a schism that threatens its cohesion as the nation gears up for a fiercely contested general election.

At the heart of the internal struggle are two formidable camps. One, dubbed “My Future My Vision,” boasts the prominent figures of Moeti Mohwasa, Minister of State Presidency and Head of Communications for the UDC, alongside Minister of Health Stephen Modise. Arrayed against them are Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, allied with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana.

The prospect of these key individuals squaring off in leadership contests has presented Boko with a significant dilemma: the party simply cannot afford to lose any of these influential personalities as it prepares to face a re-energised and determined Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

With the UDC’s strategic sights set firmly on the post-2029 political landscape, sources close to the “Kopano brigade” indicate that the President is already engineering a complex compromise deal. This intricate maneuver, according to a well-placed insider, will necessitate significant concessions from some of the party’s leading lights.

“Modise will be asked to step down from the contest for Secretary General and instead vie for Deputy Secretary General,” revealed the source, outlining the proposed reshuffle. “Concurrently, Jorome Matomela, who is a strong contender for Secretary General, will be offered a government post.” The strategy extends to the battle for the Vice Presidency, where Ramaotwana will reportedly be urged to withdraw his challenge against Mohwasa and instead assume the Chairmanship. “The two candidates currently vying for the Chairmanship will also be asked to step down,” the insider added, emphasizing the breadth of the proposed concessions.

The unity pact further extends to the party’s communication arm, with Kago Mokotedi, a candidate for the Publicity Secretary position, slated for an alternative appointment as permanent secretary or abroad to facilitate a smoother transition for other aspirants.

Boko, aware of the stakes and the fragile unity of the BNF, is reportedly working behind the scenes on a compromise deal. His concern is rooted in the need to preserve talent and cohesion within the party, especially as the broader coalition, the UDC, prepares to face a reinvigorated Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) in the next general elections. This has been confirmed by the Party Chairman, Patrick Molutsi. In an exclusive interview with this publication, Molutsi said that he has heard of Boko’s plan to come with a compromise which he too supports. “But as the Chair we have made both lobbies to agree on the principles of a clean campaign. I have been trying to bring them together after being told that some were being dirty.”