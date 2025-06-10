Illiterate and in trouble

Man accused of raping side-chick’s daughter

With his trial looming, a Maun man accused of raping his side-chick’s seven-year-old daughter is in desperate need of an attorney.

Unemployed, illiterate and thebe-less, Mothibedi Gasemodimo, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge when appearing before the Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

His denial comes despite having previously confessed to the police, allegedly telling the cops he was under the influence of alcohol when he raped the minor.

Speaking to The Voice outside court, the Moeti ward resident revealed, “Yes I have asked the Magistrate to give me time to hire a lawyer. But the truth of the matter is that I am unemployed, I have no livestock or any other means of income. I will depend on charity and most likely from my relatives, that is, if they will agree to help me out.”

He also informed The Voice he is married, with the incident involving his small house’s family.

Gasemodimo stands accused of raping his girlfriend’s daughter on 27 June 2021.

Evidence against him is that around 07:00 hrs on the day in question, he went to visit his lover at her home in Sehithwa village, some 100km from Maun.

It is said he arrived to find the children home alone and asked the girl to bring him a chair, which she did.

The suspect reportedly ordered the other children to go into the house and remained with the little girl outside. Later, he allegedly walked the youngster to the side of the house, laid his jacket on the ground and raped her, before giving her P5 to keep quiet.

However, she immediately told her siblings, who alerted a neighbour. The girl’s grandmother reported the matter to the police, who arrested Gasemodimo the next morning.

Although he apparently admitted his guilt, his confession came with a slightly different narrative.

His assertion was that after realising his girlfriend was not home, he left to meet up with her at a nearby bar. Some hours and several drinks later, they retired to her home, he told authorities at the time. During the night, Gasemodimo said he felt horny and found himself easing his urges on the child, before regaining his senses and stopping immediately.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution has completed its investigations, informing court it is ready to take the accused person to trial.

Copies of statements that reportedly carry heavy evidence against Gasemodimo have been filed. Although the suspect was issued with copies, he understood none of it as he cannot read.

Evidence against Gasemodimo is said to be strong with his DNA allegedly found in the girl’s underpants albeit not on her privates. The hymen was reportedly still present but appeared to have been tampered with.

The matter is yet to be heard with the case management set for 2 September; Maun Chief Magistrate, Thebeetsile Mulalo noted this will give Gasemodimo, who is out on bail, time to find a legal counsel.