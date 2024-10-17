Fraud or human error?

About 20 multiple registrations in Gabane – Mankgodi voters roll

With just three weeks left before the general elections, on October 30, a team of candidates in Gabane-Mmankgodi constituency led by former MP for the area, Major General Pius Mokgware has detected multiple registration by possible ghost voters on the voters roll.

The team has found a total of 20 individuals who have registered at more than one polling stations using different Identity numbers and postal addresses.

In one instance, a certain Tebogo Babedi registered at three poling stations in Gabane, Mmankgodi and Metsimotlhabe using P O Box 34, Gabane, which is for Pule Primary School.

“We went to identify the person and confirmed that she stays in Gabane but did not know about the other persons using her names and surname. We have also noticed that these people use postal addresses belonging to public institutions such as schools, and the Gabane Kgotla. P O Box 34 is for Pule Primary School in Gabane,” said Mokgware yesterday.

“In another instance, Keitumetse Mokgware found her name registered twice, in Gabane and Boribamo ward in Molepolole and we do not know any Mokgware who shares the same first name with Keitumetse,” said the candidate.

Mokgware added that they have so far identified 20 individuals who have registered more than twice as they continue to scrutinize the voters roll which was purchased from the Independent Electoral Commission.

Responding to Mokgware;s queries, IEC spokesperson, Maroba said that in instances where a person has registered more than once, the system automatically rejects them by issue a “rejected” status, adding that there were several rejected voters in the roll due to multiple registrations.

Maroba also highlighted instances where people may share the first name and surname yet differentiated by ID number.

He cautioned the Mokgware team not to blow the situation out of proportion, as it is an administrative matter that can be ratified either through a phone call or a visit to the IEC offices.

Maroba who was in Francistown at the time of going to press said that the team may have deliberately omitted sections of the voters roll which would show that there is only one valid registration of the voter and urged them to approach IEC offices to clarify the issue.

Meanwhile the Independent Electoral Commission issued a statement on Tuesday distancing itself from a voters roll that is circulating on social media saying the authentic document is available at its offices across the country.