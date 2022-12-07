High hoops come crashing down

3 heavy defeats in Egypt for 3x3 Team BW

Botswana men’s 3x3 basketball team came crashing back down to earth in the just ended Africa Cup, their dreams dashed in humiliating style.

Going into the tournament in Cairo, Egypt, Team BW had high hopes of improving on their fifth place finish at the previous edition in Uganda three years ago.

This wasn’t to be the case as the local lads were soundly beaten in all three of their group games.

The tournament got off to a shaky start with a 15-7 loss to Rwanda on Saturday.

It was a sign of things to come. Taking to the court for their s...