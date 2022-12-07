Local Promoters are broke: Letshwiti

While South African promoters testify to the financial viability of the music industry, the man behind African Attire, David '52' Letshwiti says Botswana's music industry has a long way to go to reach profitability.

Letshwiti said this during a panel discussion at the ongoing 5th annual Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC)week at Grand Palm.

The panel discussion themed 'Is the music industry financially viable?' seeks to dissect and take on the economic feasibility of the music industry.

Bofelo Kgaodi facilitated the discussion with panelists being South African promoters Sa...