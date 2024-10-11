GU hosts one day ladies tournament

Gaborone United Ladies Football Club have caught the regional bug.

The local Champions fresh off a strong showing in their maiden appearance in COSAFA Champions League, where they reached the finals will be looking to assert their dominance as hosts of the Zac Construction Cream of Gaborone Tournament this weekend (Oct 12th, 2024).

The one-day tourney will take place at the club’s newly built sports complex in Village, and will feature three other top premier league teams Township Rollers, BDF XI and Security Systems.

The four teams will use this tournament to test their readiness for the soon to be announced season.

The teams will compete in a knockout-style format, starting with semifinals and culminating in a final match.

The winning team will claim a P5,000 cash prize, while the runners-up will receive P2,500, and the losing semifinalists will each get P1,500.

Additional individual prizes include Player of the Tournament, Top Goal Scorer, Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Young Player of the Tournament, each set to receive P1,000.

Club Manager Owe Mmolawa explained that the tournament will keep players active during the international break..

“The international break presented a perfect window to maintain competitive momentum for the players while also giving local fans something exciting. We organized this tournament not only to keep the players active but also to continue nurturing women’s football at a high level. Our aim is to ensure that we stay match-fit, provide a platform for talent development, and encourage competitiveness among the teams,” Mmolawa said.

Mmolawa noted that the tournament also serves as an opportunity to test strategies, and give game time to emerging talent.

“We aim to put on a strong performance, but more importantly, we’re focusing on giving game time to some of our upcoming players while testing new strategies. The tournament also serves as preparation for the upcoming league season, so we’re using it to assess our squad’s depth and adaptability.”

He further emphasized that the cash prizes are a great motivator, especially as financial rewards in women’s football are often limited.

“For the champions, runners-up, and semifinalists, these prizes not only recognize their hard work and success but will also come in handy to fund future activities,” he said.

The club manager also discussed the rationale for choosing the tournament’s participants, highlighting their competitive edge and strong history.

“We chose these three clubs because they are among the top teams in Botswana women football landscape. Each of these teams has a rich history of competing at the highest level, and their inclusion ensures a competitive and thrilling tournament,” Mmolawa stated.

While discussing the future of women football in Botswana, Mmolawa acknowledged ongoing discussions about launching a national league.

“We are still in discussions with our region regarding the start of the ladies’ league. While there’s been talk of launching a national league, nothing has been finalized yet. Our hope is that we can move towards a more structured and widely recognized league format that includes teams from across the country, providing more opportunities for women football to grow at a national level,” said Mmolawa.