The sporting year that was

While the sporting fraternity continues to struggle financially, 2024 proved that with abundant resources, Botswana can produce world-class athletes and achieve remarkable results.

From the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to historic milestones in athletics, football, and motorsports, Botswana’s sports stars showcased their talent and resilience on the global stage.

Across various sporting codes, we look at some standout moments that made this year unforgettable.

Athletics Shines In Africa

Botswana’s leading sport, athletics, enjoyed a stellar year with notable performances at the Africa Senior Championships, Africa Games, world Athletics Relays, and the Olympic Games.

The Africa Senior Championships served as a precursor to the Olympics, where Botswana clinched six medals, including silver medals by Victor Ntweng, the men’s 4X400m relay team, Lee Eppie, Kemorena Tisang, and Ketlhobile Hanguira, alongside a bronze in the 400m mixed relay. Similarly, the Africa Games played earlier this year saw Team Botswana secure three silver and three bronze medals.

Golden Moment AT World Athletics Relays

History was made in the Bahamas with Botswana securing its first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics relays. Having previously won silver in 2017 and bonze in 2021 in Poland, the quartet of Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch, Bayapo Ndori and Letsile Tebogo delivered a stunning performance, marking Botswana’s ascent to the top of the global athletics stage. Having previously won silver in 2017 and bronze in 2021, this victory was a defining moment.

Tebogo: Botswana’s Star Boy

At just 21 years of age, Letsile Tebogo made history becoming Botswana’s first ever Olympic gold medallist, clinching victory in the 200m with a stunning new African record of 19.46 seconds. Tebpgo’s victory over favourite Noah Lyles was a highlight of the Paris Olympics. He also finished sixth in the closely contested 100m final and helped the men’s 4x400m relay team secure a silver medal. Tebogo’s exploits extended beyond the Olympics as he also excelled in the Diamond League series securing a spot in the final where he finished second overall behind Kenneth Bednarek. His dominance earned him numerous accolades, including Male Track Athlete of the Year and Men’s World Athlete of the Year from World Athletics.

Olympic Frenzy

Following an impressive outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Botswana won two medals, Letsile Tebogo’s 200m gold and men’s 4x400m relay silver, the team was welcomed back home amid nationwide celebrations. With the day declared a half day, multitudes of Batswana thronged the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and lined up in the streets of Gaborone to welcome the heroes.

The National Stadium was packed to the rafters, with fans clad in blue, black, and white regalia to honour their champions.

Zebras Make History

The senior national football team, The Zebras, defied expectations by qualifyingfor the 2025 africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2012. Despite early struggles, including a 1-0 loss in Mauritabia and a 4-0 defeat to Egypt, the Zebras bounced back with back-to-back wins over Cape Verde. A draw against Mauritania in Francistown and another 1-1 draw in Cairo against Egypt was enough to send Botswana through to the continental cup finals slated for Morocco next year with 8 points just behind Egypt with 14 points. The last time Botswana qualified for the AFCON finals was in 2012, therefore this marks 12 years since the team made its debut at the tournament.

Leadership Shake-up at BFA

After eight years of the Maclean Letshwiti reign at the Botswana Football Association (BFA), winds of change blew through Lekidi Football Centre with a new administration ushered in. At the association’s elective general assembly in Palapye, Tariq Babitseng was elected as the new president after Letshwiti withdrew his candidacy during the rerun. Initially Babitseng was voted by 21 delegates while Letshwiti and Masego Nchingane got 16 and 1 votes respectively. With the outright winner needing a 51 percent majority votes, a rerun was called which Letshwiti withdrew from, clearing the path for Babitseng to take the reins at Lekidi Football Centre.

De Rosa’s Shocking Resignation

Following two back-to-back 1-0 wins over Cape Verde coach Didier Gomes De Rosa left the nation in shock, dropping a bombshell announcing his immediate resignation from his role at the Zebras. Leaving the team on the verge of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 edition, De Rosa left an overall record of four wins, five draws and six defeats from 15 games.

FNBB’s Million Pula Investment In Football

A perennial sports sponsor locally, First National Bank Botswana took things a notch higher rescuing the ailing Botswana Premier League with a P28.5 million investment after the league ran for three years without a title sponsor. The three-year sponsorship includes P9.5 million per season and a P1.4 million prize money for the league champions. In addition, FNBB extended a P13.5 million sponsorship to The Mares, Botswana’s women’s national football team, securing their future for the next three years.

Branch’s Brilliant Season

Motorsports star, Ross Branch capped off an impressive season with an accolade of Hero of the Year from Federation International de Motocyclisme (FIM) during an award ceremony in Palma, Majorca on the 7th of December 2024. “Kalahari Ferrari” as Branch is affectionately known to his legion of fans, had a stellar season during the 2024 World Rally Raid Championships which he won back in October after garnering 88 points. Earlier in January, he also achieved a rare feat, finishing overall second at the gruelling 2024 Dakar Rally where he won two stages of the race.