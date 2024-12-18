Motlaleng eyes Mayor’s office

Gaborone City Council will tomorrow host its much-anticipated Special Elective Full Council meeting, with a key focus on electing a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The event is expected to bring a mix of tension and intrigue, as familiar faces vie for the top positions.

All eyes will be on the spirited contest for the mayoral seat, where the ruling party’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councillor for Naledi North ward, Oarabile Senyolonyolo Motlaleng, has confirmed his bid.

Known for his vibrant personality and dramatic flair, Motlaleng has garnered both admiration and criticism during his tenure.

He once fought with the security guards after refusing to leave the chamber following his refusal to withdraw a statement he had made.

His decision to contest for mayorship, he says, is inspired by the confidence and encouragement of his peers.

“I have been approached by some of the councillors to contest for the position, but at the same time, I also had an interest in doing that. It shows how much they value and trust me,” he said confidently.

However, Motlaleng is likely to face stiff competition from a seasoned rival, former Mayor Austen Abraham of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Despite the BDP holding only five seats in the council, Abraham is said to be determined to reclaim his former glory.

Initially rumored to be targeting the Deputy Mayor position, he surprised many by shifting his focus to the mayorship earlier this week.

While the mayoral race promises a heated showdown, the Deputy Mayor position appears to be a less contentious affair.

Mankie Sekete of the UDC also from the ruling UDC, is tipped to secure the role unopposed.

The current composition of the council tilts heavily in favour of the UDC, which commands a dominant 35 seats.

The BDP trails with five seats, followed by the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) with three, and two independent councillors.

With numbers on their side, the UDC seems poised to maintain their influence over the council, but internal dynamics and alliances could still play a decisive role.