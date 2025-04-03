Govt overhauls primary healthcare

Local Government Ministry takes over clinics and public health services

Government has, in a sweeping reform of the country’s healthcare system, officially transferred control of the primary health services from the Ministry of Health to local services.

Effective April 1, 2025, district health teams, public clinics, home-based care services, and community health programs now fall under the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.

Local Government Minister, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the transition insisting it would revolutionize healthcare delivery across the nation.

Recognising the challenges and responsibilities that come with this shift, Motshegwa praised the collaborative efforts between technical teams to ensure seamless information-sharing.

He also highlighted the importance of public consultation, emphasizing that decentralised decision-making leads to faster service delivery and stronger community engagement.

He further assured that this transition will bring tangible benefits to local communities by tailoring healthcare services to address district-specific health challenges.

As part of National Development Plan 12 (NDP 12), Motshegwa stressed the need to align this transition with national healthcare objectives.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Motswana, regardless of location, has access to quality healthcare, including diagnoses, treatments, and medications.

He also reassured that employees have been consulted and provided with the necessary guidance regarding the transition.

Minister Motshegwa emphasized that the two Ministries will continue working hand in hand under the 1-Gov approach to provide efficient, accessible, and improved service.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his counterpart, Minister of Health, Dr. Stephen Modise, described the transition as a critical milestone in improving service delivery.

He also commended the dedication of technical teams from both Ministries, further emphasizing that transparent communication with the public and key stakeholders is a critical milestone in the transition process.

“This decentralization effort is designed to enhance service delivery, strengthen local governance, and improve access to quality healthcare for all Batswana.”

He also noted that extensive consultations had been held with traditional leaders (dikgosi), trade unions, district commissioners, councilors, council secretaries, and ministry employees to ensure a smooth transition.