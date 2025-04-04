Prophet remanded for rape

Molepolole Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody Prophet Katlego Letlhogile of Senai Gospel Church, for the rape of a teenage girl.

The 27-year-old self-proclaimed prophet allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl on February 21st, 2025, and offered her P50 not to report the matter.

However, things reportedly came to a head after the Form 1 girl started boasting to her friends that she was dating a prophet.

The prophet, upon hearing the news that the girl had revealed the secret, called her father and asked him to reprimand his daughter for what he said were false allegations.

According to the police, when the girl’s father confronted her about the issue, that was when she revealed the details of the rape incident.

“It was reported to us that the incident occurred during the time the victim was unwell. Her father called the prophet to assist, and he advised that the girl visit his place for healing and anointing. The victim was accompanied by her cousin to the prophet’s place. Upon their arrival, the prophet allegedly sent the cousin away to buy milk only to remain with the victim and raped her,” explained the police officer.

Prophet Letlhogile was remanded in custody and will return to court for the next mention set for April 8th, 2025.

As he was whisked away to jail, members of his church, who had thronged the Magistrates’ Court to give their prophet moral support, looked on hopelessly as their spiritual leader left in chains to await his next court date.