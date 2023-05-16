GOVT not giving a dam

No planned construction of any dam in southern Botswana Amid the water supply challenges which has bedeviled the southern part of Botswana for the longest time and even forced government to invest much in the North-South Carrier Water Project, there are no plans to build any dams in southern part of the country. The southern […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Bogadi Mathangwane, Bokaa, Dikgatlhong dam- Palapye-Mmamashia, Kanye, Kefentse-Mzwinila, Minister of Lands and Water Affairs, Molepolole, Nnywane, North-South Carrier Water Project, water supply challenges
Click to comment