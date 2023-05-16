Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

GOVT not giving a dam

By

Published

GOVT not giving a dam
BOUNTIFUL: Dikgatlhong Dam

No planned construction of any dam in southern Botswana Amid the water supply challenges which has bedeviled the southern part of Botswana for the longest time and even forced government to invest much in the North-South Carrier Water Project, there are no plans to build any dams in southern part of the country. The southern […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

PPC Botswana and BOWICO engage PPC Botswana and BOWICO engage

Business

PPC Botswana and BOWICO engage

Leading cement manufacturer, PPC Botswana recently hosted Botswana Women In Construction (BOWICO) in a strategic meeting and tour of the cement manufacturing plant. The...

25/04/2023
Staying put Staying put

News

Staying put

*Alleged gun-thief shoots away bail chance

18/04/2023
Fighting grime Fighting grime

Business

Fighting grime

*Bringing cleaning services to your doorstep

11/04/2023
P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

News

P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

After he was recently denied bail in the murder of a Molepolole Taxi driver, Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai was last week slapped with a P2...

04/04/2023
Mother in court for cruel punishment Mother in court for cruel punishment

News

Mother in court for cruel punishment

A Kumakwane woman was last week hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of tying her daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and...

28/03/2023
A natural glow A natural glow

Business

A natural glow

Meet the boss Using the land to make people look good A qualified accountant, Didintle Moreki has put her career on hold, swapping Ledgers...

14/03/2023
Copper wire theft and the big thirst Copper wire theft and the big thirst

News

Copper wire theft and the big thirst

*Thieves destroy 26 Masama boreholes

07/03/2023
For the love of fashion For the love of fashion

Business

For the love of fashion

Young designer turns heads with Disang Designs As a young teenager, Patience Disang would spend hours flicking religiously through any showbiz magazine she could...

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.