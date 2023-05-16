The silent philanthropist

A life of giving back In an around Tonota, he's known as a kind-hearted giant who has for many years sacrificed his personal wealth to help the less fortunate. Now retired, and of advanced age, Godfree Mathumo's philanthropy burns as bright as ever The 56-year-old continues knocking on doors, using his influence for the benefit […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Department of Animal Production, Godfree Mathumo, Keletile Mabuse, Letlhakane, philanthropy, tonota
Click to comment