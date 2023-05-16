Connect with us

Hellish attack at heavenly gardens

British pensioner badly beaten by burglars Having amassed many happy memories during his 25 years in Botswana, the evening of Wednesday 26 April will live long in the memory of a British pensioner for all the wrong reasons. 73-year-old Rod Monroe was left bloodied and bruised after two intruders forced their way into his Heavenly […]

