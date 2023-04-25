Connect with us

Going for Gold in Golf

PERFECT SWING: Molatlhegi in action

For a lot of ladies, sport is not always a favourite pastime, least of all golf.

However, for sports enthusiast, Minkie Molatlhegi, who is not only obsessed with the beautiful game of football but swinging clubs and hitting balls into holes, the 'gentlemen’s sport' presents an opportunity to make and close deals while having fun.

Growing up in Phikwe, the left-handed lady played volleyball in junior high school and would go on to become captain of Matshekge Senior Secondary School.

When she arrived in Gaborone for higher learning in 2008, the Mmadinare-born go-getter would meet Botswa...

In this article:
