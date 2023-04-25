Connect with us

Best dressed: Samantha Mogwe

Samantha Mogwe

Samantha Mogwe

As one of the formidable songstresses in Botswana and beyond, Samantha Mogwe always gives us regal and certified A-lister red carpet fashion.

Donning a Lesedi Matlapeng sparkly gown for a performance over the weekend, this look is glam and undeniably caught my eye because of its authoritative finesse!

Samantha, together with Lesedi Matlapeng, always recognises the hallmarks of spectacular style.

I give her 10/10 for striking glamour that she always oozes in every gown she dons!...

