Spine chilling

Dumped man found guilty of terrifying threat

Slow but steady, on Tuesday the long arm of the law finally caught up with a foul-mouthed man for a terrifying threat he made to his ex-girlfriend almost four years ago.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week, 42-year-old Patrick Kootshole was found guilty of threatening to kill his on/off lover, Nancy Ramasunyana.

On the evening of 26 July 2019, after dragging his former lover away from Salt Pan Bar, where she was drinking with her brother, Kootshole warned her, “O nne lucky ke seka ka e fitlhela, fa ke ka e fitlhela ke ...