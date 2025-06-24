From chalk to chic

She ditched the classroom, now she dresses queens

Just months shy of graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education (Science) from the University of Botswana, Saddy Thato Montshiwa – now nearing 40 – had already secured employment.

Grateful to have a job, especially during the 2008 global economic crisis when opportunities had begun to sharply decline, she nonetheless admits that teaching was never her true passion. It was, instead, a carefully calculated, strategic choice.

In this candid conversation with Voice Woman, the intrepid entrepreneur opens up about her fervent pursuit of self-employment – driven by a dream to build an exclusive fashion business – her fearlessness in navigating a tough economy, and her belief in the importance of dynamism and diversification, with her next venture set to be in property.

Raised by a teacher mother and an entrepreneurial father, Montshiwa observed early on the contrast between their career paths. Her mother enjoyed the stability and predictable rhythm of the classroom, with ample time for family, while her father, self-employed in construction, demonstrated the financial rewards of business. “That’s why I pursued a B.Ed at university; with a vision to become an educator. It meant I could have a reliable income and still enough time to explore business ventures, like my dad. Excelling in the sciences led me into the STEM stream,” she explains, adding, “Because the science field was classified as a scarce skill, we went into it knowing full well that we would not struggle with employment.”

Her teaching career began in 2008 at Selolwe Junior Secondary School in Francistown. She returned to Gaborone in 2017, transferring to Maikano Junior School.

“Unemployment is a serious challenge facing today’s youth. Back then, it wasn’t our reality. In fact, we received a 25% scarce skills allowance. How times have changed! Today, we hear of teachers working on temporary contracts – or worse, unemployed. It’s truly sad,” she reflects.

By 2022, Montshiwa had applied for a sabbatical. Long before that, she had already dipped her toes into the business world.

In 2011, at just 26, she registered a supplies and tendering company – an idea inspired by her father.

“All those years spent helping in my dad’s brick-making business and learning procurement processes – including working on Invitations to Tender – proved invaluable. That experience helped me secure contracts, initially supplying stationery and later electrical equipment to government departments like Mogoditshane Council,” she shares, adding, “Our parents are indeed our first role models; even when they don’t realise it.”

An avid traveller with a sharp fashion sense, Montshiwa was frequently complimented on her outfits. The admiration from friends and followers online led her to start sourcing clothes for others.

“As you know, we often share pictures of our travels on social media dressed to the nines. Friends would ask, ‘Where did you buy that outfit?’ and soon I was bringing back items for them,” she recounts, adding it quickly grew into a business around 2019. “I operated from home or the boot of my car. When the double-shift system was introduced at school, I simply couldn’t keep up; I felt drained and fatigued. A few months into it, I made up my mind to formally establish the business.”

Determined and forward-thinking, the Morwa-based Montshiwa invested in a property strategically located along Old Lobatse Road in White City. “I was happy to leave my profession behind. I wanted to manage my own time; be my own boss. Though the income didn’t initially match my salary as a civil servant, I was content pursuing my passion. That’s my philosophy: passion must drive every aspect of one’s life, and passion comes from purpose. You must discover what you love and do effortlessly. I enjoy fashion and dressing up, so I set up shop – House of Legends – in my own property before relocating to Mogobe Plaza in the CBD,” she explains, adding her merchandise is sourced from China, a country she visited in 2019.

Now in its third year, House of Legends has become a trusted destination for high-quality, fashionable attire. “Having diverse suppliers and contacts ensures I consistently deliver great pieces. Clients sometimes compare my prices to cheaper versions they’ve seen elsewhere, but I always ask them to compare the quality. Suppliers and shipping agents differ, hence the variation in pricing. I welcome competition; it keeps me on my toes. I rely on quality and word-of-mouth to grow the brand. I avoid negativity by maintaining high standards so clients can confidently refer others,” she says.

And indeed they have, the boutique has also gained prestige through celebrity partnerships. “I currently dress Miss Universe finalist, Dabilo Moses, and Mrs Botswana titleholders – year after year. These are valuable collaborations. I want my brand associated with beautiful, reputable women,” she says.

After a year at the CBD, Montshiwa decided to move House of Legends back to Old Lobatse Road, across from BB Motors and Nashua, where a prominent billboard marks her presence.

“The decision came down to cost. Rentals at the CBD were high, and since I also sell online, it made more sense to cut costs. In this economy, you must be financially savvy,” she notes.

Reflecting on her journey, she offers practical advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: “Follow your passion and be realistic. Start with what you have and raise capital gradually. Don’t start something just because someone else is succeeding; you don’t know their journey. For instance, people may wonder why I’m not in a big shopping complex, but paying over P30k a month in rent in this economy just doesn’t make business sense.”

Despite economic challenges, Montshiwa remains hopeful. “I believe the economy will recover. Retrenchments and rising costs affect everyone, including small businesses. When I bought my property, I had a boutique and leased part of it to a spa and salon. We even hosted events in our landscaped garden – something I hope to revive. I plan to diversify and expand into property,” she says with quiet determination.