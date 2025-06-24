CELEB EDITION with Kaone Ramontshonyana

Although his name might draw blank looks from our younger readers, Kaone Ramontshonyana has rich pedigree.

The 42-year-old rose to fame back in 2009, starring in Big Brother Africa: Revolution. The Kanye native lasted 42 days before he was voted out of the popular reality show, returning home to a hero’s welcome.

Now working as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Ramontshonyana is slowly growing his brand as an artist, recently releasing a single titled, ‘Suzlove’ under the stage name, Kay One. Inseperable

Who is Kaone Ramontshonyana?

I am loving husband, a present, active and caring father and a dedicated son. ‎The primary purpose of my life is to save souls for Christ and contribute to making wealthy people. My main goal is to be a national and international opinion leader of note. My mission is to create as many people-empowering platforms as possible.

‎A man on a mission indeed! So what’s currently keeping you busy?

I am working on the resuscitation of my family’s leather products manufacturing business. I am also busy in the studio working on music and poetry. It does not end there; I am building a soon to be launched mind transformational and podcasting platform in Kanye dubbed the ‘Broken Builders’. Soon we will register a cycling club called Southern Epic Cycling Club to host the 6th Annual Southern Epic Cycling Challenge on 26th October.

After rising to fame in Big Brother, what projects did you engage in?

The biggest project I got involved in was discovering my purpose, repentance and finding transformation through the life-saving blood of Jesus Christ. Then I have been engaged in community Development projects through my participation as a youth leader in church, as well as conducting drugs, alcohol and substance awareness campaigns across the width and breadth of our country in different organisations, schools and churches.

Now let’s talk music – tell us about your new single?

My brand new single is a dedication to my wife of eight years. It is basically an open and public declaration of my love for her confirming and celebrating her beauty, brilliance and the impact she has had in my life to this day. All that I am now is because of her by God’s grace and guidance. It is an Afrojazz genre inspired by Dikwaere and was produced by Jabez Beats.

When should we expect a full album?

I am working on releasing singles as often as time and opportunity allows. I think I will make a compilation of this body of work sometime late next year to present a solid piece that I can call an album. For now I am exploring the various inspirations that I have to showcase the versatility of my artistic experience over my lifetime.

Where do you like to hang out?

Church and home.

Any plans to join politics?

No sir! What I am growing to become is a spiritual adviser and guide to those who are in seats of authority and power, both in the political and non-political space.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I do not drink fizzy drinks of any brand

2. I am a youth leader at Lekgwapheng Seventh Day Adventist church in Molepolole

3. I am the founder of Southern Epic Cycling Challenge annual event in Kanye

4. I have been married for eight years now

5. I have two older siblings