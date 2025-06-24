ED’s hospital visit raises eyebrows

“It is embarrassing to be doing tsotsi things at 86 years of age – deeply embarrassing.”

Well known scribe, Hopewell Chin’ono posted the damning statement on X this Wednesday in response to a picture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa touring public hospitals earlier in the week.

It has since emerged the tours were part of a grand plan to award lucrative tenders in the health sector. While that sounds good on the surface, those in the know expect the tenders to go straight to the President’s cronies.

In fact this plan was long orchestrated; some saw the writing on the wall while others chose to give the regime the benefit of doubt. I was in between.

A few weeks back, Youth Minister, Tino Machakaire wrote on X that he had visited a sick relative in a public hospital and was deeply concerned by its deplorable condition.

“What I saw was deeply moving – a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges. The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration, it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens…I respectfully plead with you, (President Mnangagwa) please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself,” he wrote at the time.

Many people commended the youthful Minister for being so brave and breaking away from the norm of seeing no evil.

It was refreshing to have a high-ranking government official pointing out the bad in a public system and for daring the President to go and have a look for himself.

But for some, it was too good to be true. They smelled a rat and sadly, it seems they were right.

One such person was Andrew Chikosi.

“You don’t know ED tactics by now. They all know the health system is in a bad state, this has nothing to do with the people, just looting tactics. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t sent by ED to say what he said. Next another presidential scheme will be announced using public funds. Watch,” Chikosi predicted on X in response to Machakaire’s post.

It appears he was spot on.

According to local news reports, US$1 billion has been earmarked for the health sector including refurbishing major public hospitals.

Mnangagwa’s associate, controversial tenderpreneur, Wicknell Chivayo has already allegedly been awarded a US$400 million tender to supply cancer treatment equipment.

So basically, the ailing health has been turned into another money maker and the usual beneficiaries of multi-million dollar tenders will continue with their lavish lifestyles while the poor struggle on.

But like they say, as Zimbos we deserve the leadership we have because we are not brave enough to fight for what is right.