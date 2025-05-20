From a president to a foot soldier

Masisi to serve BDP at branch level

After six turbulent years at the top, Mokgweetsi Masisi’s time as Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leader is over.

However, in his farewell speech, the country’s 5th President assured democrats this was not goodbye.

Promising he was not lost to the party, Masisi, who turns 64 in July, vowed to serve at branch level, taking up an advisory role when he returns home.

Addressing BDP members at the party’s National Elective Congress, over the weekend, the divisive former boss declared, “Though I lay down the responsibilities of Party President today, I do not withdraw from the calling of service.

“I shall return to my branch in Moshupa, lend my experience where it is useful and root myself once again in the soil from which all political authority ultimately grows: the community.”

Masisi stepped down from the Presidency following the party’s historic, humiliating defeat at last October’s general elections, when BDP won just four of 61 parliamentary seats, bringing an emphatic end to 58 years of uninterrupted rule.

“Today I address you for the final time as President of the BDP. The moment is both humbling and profound and I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude. Together over many years we have carried forward a project larger than any single individual, the continual work of building a just, prosperous and united Botswana. Our journey was marked by determination, resilience and an unshakable faith in the promise of this great republic. We have been architects of positive changes in the lives of Batswana,” maintained Masisi, who is replaced as BDP President by former Secretary General, Mpho Balopi.

Although a defining part of his Presidency was his public fall-out with his predecessor, Ian Khama, Masisi reserved kind remarks for another former President.

“Specifically, I am profoundly grateful to late Sir Ketumile Masire the second President of the Republic of Botswana who gave me great counsel. I fondly remember a time that he advised that sometimes it is necessary to let go of potentially injurious positions so as to have peace and stability,” said Masisi, who despite his warm words, was never able to get over his beef with Khama.

Insisting this was not the end, the fallen leader expressed belief ‘domi’ could dominate again.

“BDP was founded essentially to be an opposition party to the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and yet managed to win government. I have confidence that we can do it again!” he declared, backing BDP to reclaim power in 2029.

“Yes the 2024 results were disappointing but they are far from being the signal of the end of the BDP. We remain the country’s largest political movement with roots that stretch deeper than any single election and a record of achievement no rival can match. We have been tested before and we have risen before; we will rise again!” continued Masisi, showing the eloquence that endeared him to the West for much of his time in office.

Reflecting on last year’s resounding loss at the polls, Masisi admitted he did not see it coming.

He further maintained that while the public vote went heavily against them, under his tenure, government did a lot for the people, creating a more inclusive economy and ‘a brighter future for every Motswana’.

“Our time in government was defined by bold action and steadfast resolve. Despite these advances, last year’s general elections delivered a difficult verdict.”

Shouldering the blame, Masisi added, “All of us in our own way have shaped this result. Yet true leadership is stepping forward, owning our part and shouldering the responsibility so that those who follow inherit an organisation anchored in strength, clarity and unity. As the President I own that outcome fully. Democracy demands not merely victory but accountability, and it is in moments of defeat that leadership is most clearly tested.”

Going forward, ‘Sisiboy’ hinted that aside from politics, he has other ‘exciting challenges’ he plans to pursue.

“The details of which I shall share in due course,” promised Masisi, who described the day he was sworn in as Botswana’s President as one of the proudest moments of his life.

Despite his defiant speech, losing power must surely rank as one of the lowest.