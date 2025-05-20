Purpose, Passion & Poetry

Naomi Kalayakgosi is turning life’s seasons into stories of hope and triumph. The Mahalapye-born storyteller is the proud author of two uplifting books, ‘Waiting for Your Season’ (2021) and ‘Purpose Driven Success’ (2024).

Both works reflect her personal journey, deep-rooted faith, and an unwavering belief in divine timing.

A poet, public servant, and passionate voice of encouragement, Kalayakgosi uses both her writing and spoken word to inspire resilience and purpose.

In this virtual interview, the mother-of-two opens up about her life, creativity, and calling, reflecting on how her Christian upbringing laid the foundation for everything she is today. “My upbringing was deeply shaped by my parents, who are members of the Pentecostal Holiness Church. I was baptised at an early age and nurtured under their strict yet disciplined guidance. Their values influenced me greatly, and I take pride in the strong foundation they provided,” she shares.

At just 19, Kalayakgosi began her professional journey as a temporary teacher in Botswana’s Central District, shortly after completing her Cambridge education. She later pursued tertiary studies in Secretarial Studies in Gaborone, an important step that marked the beginning of her personal and professional growth.

Although she never imagined herself as a writer or poet, it was her marriage to Kalayakgosi Kalayakgosi that revealed her hidden talent. His unwavering belief in her sparked a creative transformation. In 2018, they co-founded Royal Poetic Affair. “We recorded our first poetry album, ‘Koma A-Sechaba’, in October 2020, marking a significant milestone in our artistic journey. As a duo, Royal Poetic Affair has accomplished a great deal – performing on platforms such as Botswana Television’s Folklore & Contemporary Music programme in March 2025 and the official opening of the Virtual Arts Competitions in July 2022,” she says.

Their creative synergy also led to the founding of Tsinayapuo, a company dedicated to arts writing, cultural preservation, and environmental awareness. Kalayakgosi adds that their partnership has extended to various public events, including the Central District Public Service Poetry Competition, where she placed third in May 2015.

Like many who turned inward during the pandemic, Kalayakgosi’s writing journey gained momentum during the quiet and uncertain days of Covid-19.

“I found myself at home, reflecting deeply on my life. In those quiet moments, I recognised how faithfully I had waited upon the Lord for His promises to unfold. My husband and I often discussed the challenges we had faced, and through these conversations, I felt compelled to write about the significance of waiting for one’s season,” she reflects. ‘Waiting for Your Season’ encourages readers to embrace patience and trust in divine timing—lessons Kalayakgosi knows intimately. “Having patiently waited for a seasoned husband, I understood the beauty of trusting in divine timing.”

Her second book, ‘Purpose Driven Success’, published by Ahava Publishers in 2024, builds on that foundation.

It offers practical guidance on aligning one’s life with purpose and calling.

For Kalayakgosi, writing is more than just an art form; it is a calling. Her process is driven by introspection, lived experience, and a deep desire to connect with others. She believes in the transformative power of words and uses writing to help readers overcome fear, reframe failure, and pursue personal growth. “My work speaks to the heart of personal development, inspiring readers to take bold steps and rise above limiting beliefs,” she says.

Beyond her literary journey, Kalayakgosi has consistently invested in self-development. Between 2020 and 2022, she completed a Diploma in Human Resource Management through Botswana Open University—a milestone she credits to her husband’s encouragement. “He gave me the push I needed. Thanks to his encouragement, I took the leap, completed my studies, and graduated – proof that with the right support, anything is possible,” she says proudly. She has also undertaken training in emotional intelligence and customer care and has been an active contributor to wellness initiatives in the public service.

Despite limited resources, Naomi markets her books primarily through Facebook, Instagram, and personal networks, including colleagues, church mates, and relatives. She also organises book launches to expand her reach. “There’s an upcoming book launch scheduled for August 23rd, 2025 – venue to be confirmed,” she shares. Her recent public appearances speak to her growing visibility. In March 2025, she appeared on the BTV Breakfast Show to discuss her latest book. Days later, she and her husband performed on Folklore & Contemporary Music, and she was invited as a panelist on Shields Media’s Unleashing Your Potential—a powerful platform for motivation and inspiration.

Naomi’s story is one of perseverance. From humble beginnings and professional uncertainty to national recognition, she continues to prove that with faith, hard work, and steady support, success is possible. She now receives bookings for motivational talks and poetry performances, solidifying her place as a trusted voice of encouragement in the local literary and public speaking scenes.

To aspiring writers, her advice is clear and heartfelt: “Never abandon your ideas. Every thought has value. Write it down, believe in your voice, and don’t let fear or self-doubt stop you. Your words have the power to inspire and change lives.” Looking ahead, Naomi is already working on her next project—a book titled ‘True Dreamer’. “It’s rooted in passion and self-reflection, developed through meditation and handwritten drafts. Every idea I bring to life in True Dreamer reflects my dedication to storytelling, inspiration, and personal growth. I’m excited about the journey ahead and the impact this book will have once it reaches readers.”