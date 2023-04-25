Man flees after killing lover’s daughter

Police are on the hunt for a man who reportedly murdered his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter at Cwagare village last month.

Goodhope Assistant Superintendent, Bigani Mpindi, pleaded with the public to assist with the arrest of the suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

The suspect, 49-year-old Basireletsi Jeremia Makgetla of Lobatse has since been published on Botswana Police Service Facebook page as a wanted person.

Makgetla is said to have murdered the Standard 4 girl between March 25th and 28th, 2023 and the incident was reported before Goodhope police on March 28th, 20...