Fatal Family Fallout

Youth charged with brother’s brutal murder

The Lesetedi family in Molepolole are mourning the loss of two of their sons, one to prison and one to an early grave after the older sibling was allegedly stabbed to death by his little brother.

Charged with murder, 21-year-old Maatla Ofentse Lesetedi is accused of killing his big bro, Boniface Teko Lesetedi, 36, at their home in Lerwetleng ward in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a brief interview, Molepolole Station Commander, Jacob Molapong, revealed their mother, aged 54, was woken from her sleep by the sounds of screaming at around 0100 hrs.

The Superintendent told The Voice that Boniface was rushed to hospital but sadly succumbed to his stab wounds at around 11 am.

According to sources close to the case, Maatla arrived home late that night, disturbing his snoozing older brother’s sleep by playing music loudly on his phone. When Boniface complained, rebuking his sibling, the younger man is said to have gone berserk, stabbing his brother several times in the head, ribs and neck.

He then fled the bloody scene before later handing himself into the police.

Arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday, Maatla was remanded in custody, for his own safety and to allow the police to carry out their investigations.

Maatla, who looked lost in his own thoughts, will remain behind bars until at least 14 August, when he returns to court for mention.

Meanwhile, friends of the late man, who went by the nickname ‘Tkzee’, described him as a humble, extremely friendly person. An enthusiastic footballer and popular member of Polokwane Social Club, teammates affectionately remembered Boniface as the team’s best defender.