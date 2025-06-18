Fashion royalty

From the dusty streets of Kanye to the glitz and glam of the national fashion industry, Abbie Goabaone Agosi has stitched her way into Botswana’s high-end fashion showbiz.

Known for her striking suits, sleek cocktail dresses, and jaw-dropping wedding gowns, the self-taught designer is fast becoming the go-to name for modern elegance with an African twist.

Her designs have graced red carpets, pageant stages, and even global platforms, most notably dressing reigning Miss Botswana, Ruth Thomas.

In this exclusive interview, Abbie opens up about her unexpected journey into fashion, the emotional stories behind her creations, and why designing for powerful women is her ultimate calling.

How did your journey into fashion design begin, and what inspired you to specialize in high-end wear like suits, cocktail dresses, and wedding gowns?

Like many young people, I didn’t start out knowing I would become a fashion designer. My first job was actually as a Safety, Health, and Environmental (SHE) officer. But life has a way of revealing your purpose, sometimes in the most unexpected places. It was during my time in the modeling industry that I discovered my creative spark. While preparing for photo shoots, I found myself obsessing over outfit choices, mixing fabrics, reimagining old pieces, and wanting to stand out in every frame. That hands-on experience awakened something inside me.

Eventually, the joy I felt from styling turned into a deep passion for design. I started sketching ideas, experimenting with fabric, and teaching myself the art of sewing and tailoring. It wasn’t long before I realized that this was more than a hobby, it was a calling. I decided to start my own fashion business, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Specializing in high-end wear was a natural progression. Suits, cocktail dresses, and wedding gowns are more than just clothes, they represent milestones, transformations, and powerful moments in people’s lives. Designing these pieces allows me to be part of someone’s big day, whether it’s a wedding, a red carpet event, or a pageant finale. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.

You dress the reigning Miss Botswana, Ruth Thomas. How does it feel knowing your designs are representing Botswana on such big stages?

It’s honestly a dream come true. Dressing Ruth Thomas is both an incredible honor and a huge responsibility. When people see her on international platforms, they’re not just seeing Ruth, they’re seeing Botswana. They’re seeing our talent, our elegance, and our culture stitched into every seam of her outfit.

Knowing that my designs are part of her journey gives me immense pride. It validates all the long nights, creative blocks, and moments of self-doubt I’ve overcome. More importantly, it shows young Batswana designers that anything is possible. This kind of exposure elevates my brand but also brings attention to the amazing fashion scene here at home. We have so much untapped talent, and I’m proud to be part of the wave pushing it forward.

What goes into designing for public figures like celebrities and government officials compared to everyday clients?

Designing for public figures comes with its own set of challenges and expectations. Every piece has to tell a story, about the person, the occasion, and sometimes even the country. Whether it’s a red carpet appearance or a diplomatic dinner, the design has to strike the perfect balance between individuality and public image. There’s also usually a team involved, stylists, PR reps, sometimes even government protocols, so it’s more collaborative.

On the other hand, everyday clients are more personal and emotional. It’s about helping someone feel like the best version of themselves. You become part of their story, whether it’s a graduation, engagement, or birthday. While the stakes might not seem as high as dressing a celebrity, the impact is just as powerful. Everyone deserves to feel stunning.

Do you have a signature style or element that you incorporate into every outfit you create?

Absolutely. I believe every designer has a signature touch that sets their work apart. For me, if it’s a suit, I focus on clean, sharp tailoring that gives a powerful edge. My suits are structured, modern, and demand attention without shouting. They’re made for women who walk into a room and own it.

When it comes to dresses, I lean heavily into handcrafted detail and structure. Think snatched waists, flattering silhouettes, and textures that add depth. I always design with the full look in mind, from the hair to the accessories to the shoes. It all needs to come together seamlessly.

Which design project or outfit are you most proud of and why?

One of my proudest moments was designing for a Miss Botswana contestant who eventually went on to win the title. That experience was deeply emotional. We prayed over the dress before she even put it on. It was more than just fabric and thread, it was a garment of purpose, strength, and faith.

The dress was tailored to show her figure, but it also reflected her grace and power. Watching her walk across that stage, knowing she felt confident and empowered, brought tears to my eyes. That’s when I realized: fashion is spiritual. It can uplift, empower, and transform.

How do you strike the perfect balance between elegance, comfort, and confidence in your suits and dresses?

It all starts with understanding the individual. I spend a lot of time with my clients, observing how they move, what they like, and how they carry themselves. That informs everything from fabric choices to the final cut. Elegance is achieved through thoughtful design, comfort comes from precise tailoring and breathable materials, and confidence, well, that’s the magic that happens when both of those things come together.

When designing a wedding dress or suit, what’s the first thing you ask your client?

The very first question I ask is: “How do you want to feel on your big day?” That sets the tone for everything else. Some brides want to feel like royalty, others want to feel sexy or elegant, and some want something quirky and different. Once I understand that emotion, I can design around it.

Weddings are incredibly personal, so I always approach them with care and sensitivity. I’ve designed several wedding dresses, and it’s always a humbling experience. Knowing that your work becomes part of someone’s lifetime memories is very special.

Have you ever had a client who challenged your creativity in an unexpected way?

Yes, one incident stands out clearly. I designed a bold and elegant dress for a client, and she was thrilled during the planning phase. But once she tried it on, she became self-conscious because some areas of her body, specifically her stomach and thighs, were slightly visible through the fabric.

She decided not to wear the dress at all, and at first, I was heartbroken. But it taught me an important lesson: confidence is the true foundation of fashion. You can design the most stunning piece in the world, but if the person wearing it doesn’t feel good in it, it won’t matter. That experience helped me grow both as a designer and as a woman. Now, I take more time to understand my clients’ comfort levels before finalizing any design.

Where do you draw your inspiration from when working on a big look, like a red-carpet gown or pageant finale dress?

Inspiration comes from everywhere, a random photo, an old film, a traditional pattern, or even nature. Sometimes it’s the texture of a leaf, the curve of a sculpture, or a historical silhouette I come across while scrolling. I also look at international fashion trends, runway shows, and African heritage patterns.

But most importantly, I draw inspiration from the client. How does she want to feel? What kind of moment is she stepping into? That human connection often gives me the clearest vision.

Which celebrities or public figures would you love to dress in the future and why?

I would absolutely love to dress the First Lady of Botswana. She embodies strength, elegance, and dignity. Designing for her would be a way to celebrate our culture and the role of women in leadership. It would be such a proud moment to contribute to how she presents herself at national and international events.

Fashion trends come and go. How do you stay current while staying true to your brand?

I’m always keeping my eyes open, from international fashion weeks to emerging African designers. I love learning what’s new and what’s next. But I don’t allow trends to control my designs. My brand is rooted in timeless elegance, with a modern twist. I like to take a trend and reinterpret it through my lens, in a way that stays true to my identity and the needs of my clients.

Finally, what advice would you give to young aspiring fashion designers in Botswana who look up to your work?

Start where you are. Don’t wait for the perfect tools, the best fabric, or a huge social media following. Use what you have. Keep learning. Stay humble. And most importantly, stay authentic. Your uniqueness is your superpower.

The journey is not always easy, but if you’re passionate and consistent, doors will open. Botswana is full of talent, and the world is watching. Don’t be afraid to be bold, be different, and most importantly — be yourself.

Thank God it’s Friday! What are your plans for the weekend?

While some people are relaxing and preparing to unwind, my weekends are usually my busiest time. This Friday, I’ll be prepping a bride for her big day, yes, I made her dress, and I’ll also be doing final fittings. Sometimes I help style the bridesmaids too. It’s such a joyful process seeing everything come together, and I feel privileged to be a part of those once-in-a-lifetime memories.