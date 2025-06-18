Into the North

Miss Universe’s F/town facelift

For the first time in the pageant’s 26-year history, Miss Universe Botswana is coming north, with the grand final set for Francistown on Saturday 30 August.

Confirming the switch from GC to Ghetto, the event’s Director, Safie Sekgwa explained they want to help boost the second city’s brand.

“People consume what they see. We want to also spotlight Francistown as a major trade link. It has to be promoted as a tourist destination. Miss Universe is a source of national pride. They are the universal queens and Botswana’s marketing representatives,” he declared on Monday, addressing the media at Adansonia Hotel, where the finale will take place.

Sekgwa was joined at the press briefing by the top ten finalists, who all looked splendid, dressed to the nines, natural smiles shining bright under heavy make-up.

One of the ladies will be crowned queen, winning the chance to represent the nation in Thailand at Miss Universe on 21st November.

Botswana has a proud record at the global event, most famously during its debut in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999, when a 19-year-old Mpule Kwelagobe won, beating 83 contestants to the title.

The pageant has evolved since then, with last year’s installment, edition number 73, held in Mexico and attracting a record 125 countries.

Broadcast live to over a billion viewers, the crown went to Victoria Theilvig of Denmark, with Botswana’s representative, Thanolo Keutlwile missing out on a place in the top 30.

Her successor will be hoping to fare better in Pak Kret.

For his part, Adansonia Director, Praful Jog thanked the Miss Universe team for seeing fit to bring the show to the second city.

“In my 40 years in Francistown, it will be the first time an event of this magnitude is brought to the city,” noted Jog, promising organisers their event is in good hands.

“As the host hotel, we assure you that we have the required infrastructure in place and not only as Adansonia Hotel but as Francistown as a whole,” he declared.