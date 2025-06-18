OWS supplier expo returns

Okavango Wilderness Safaris (OWS) will on June 26, 2025, hold its second annual local supplier expo at its offices in Maun, continuing its mission to uplift local businesses and build stronger economic ties with home grown businesses.

OWS, one of Africa’s leading conservation and hospitality businesses, says the expo will give local enterprises a platform to showcase their products with potential for future collaboration with the company.

The expo is aimed at lending a helping hand to Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in Botswana that have interest in penetrating the tourism and Safari industries.

“We remain deeply committed to strengthening Botswana’s local value chain by sourcing products and services from citizen owned businesses for our fourteen camps across the country. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s Expo will continue to create impactful connections between OWS, local enterprises, and key stakeholders,” explained OWS Caretaker Managing Director, Joe Matome.

OWS source some of its products locally but are determined to increase it through these expos.

Last year the company sourced local items such as soap for lodges, special food stuff, jewellery, music, culture and spices.

The 2025 edition has expanded its list to include ceramics, uniform, linen, towels, engine lubricants, curios, amenities, food and beverage, tyres, bulbs, toilet paper, service for consolidation to connect smaller suppliers and collectively met demand.

OWS says, through this initiative, it is looking to empower local communities, reduce environmental pressure, and protect biodiversity.

Founded in 1983 with its offices in Maun, OWS operates a business empire that includes 13 luxury camps located in remote rural areas across the Okavango Delta.

It leases land from concessions under the control of disadvantaged communities and reinvests in those areas through job creation, education and supplier development.

At the end of the Expo on June 27, 2025, the company will hold a vendor development workshop at Riley’s Hotel in Maun to train vendors on essential business skills including, procurement readiness, quality control, packaging and delivery standards, pricing and general supplier development support.

“We believe this session will provide valuable insights and tools to strengthen vendor business operations and align with our supplier expectations,” Matome pointed out.

OWS has operations in eight countries across the continent as well as offices abroad including in the United States and the United Kingdom.